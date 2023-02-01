Bryan Adams returns to the road with a stop at Amalie Arena

article

Musician and songwriter Bryan Adams has announced that his 2023 "So Happy it Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will make a stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa this summer.

The announcement came on Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Adams latest album "So Happy It Hurts" was released last March and has already earned high praise. It's been nominated for the Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

During his career, Adams has earned three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards.

This year he will be making stops in Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand – and Tampa, Florida on June 21 at 7 p.m.

Like Adams, Joan Jett has had a career for the ages.

In 1979, Jett formed her band the Blackhearts with whom she became a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

During her career, Jett has earned eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles. Some of her biggest hits include "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You" and "Crimson and Clover."

Tickets go on sale starting Friday and can be purchased on Amalie Arena's TicketsCenter: tickets-center.com/search/Amalie-Arena/Bryan-Adams-tickets/