Buccaneers partner with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in Tampa

Four families received a life-changing set of keys at a multi-home dedication ceremony in Temple Terrace, wrapping up a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It was so many emotions, so many things, but in general it was very happy, and I feel very blessed," new homeowner Johanna Matute said.

READ: Tampa mailman killed in hit-and-run crash mourned as search continues for driver: 'Just turn yourself in'

Many Bucs players attended the ceremony, and four players handed out the keys. The set of four side-by-side homes started as an idea within the team.

The players wanted to sponsor a build as part of the team’s social justice initiative. The team’s foundation matched that donation, which funded a second house build.

"The fanbase came together and then, lo and behold, there were three homes," Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County CEO Tina Forcier said.

Inspired by the community outreach, comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer donated to sponsor a fourth home. The sponsorships allow the organization to provide affordable mortgages to new homeowners, meaning their mortgages will never surpass 30% of their incomes.

READ: 4 of 5 St. Pete Beach city council members announce resignation on heels of new Florida law

"That way, they have a little bit of breathing room, so they are able to not worry about things like putting food on the table or putting their kids in daycare," Forcier said.

Forcier says that breathing room is needed more than ever, with rising rents and home prices facing many in the Bay Area.

"Affordable housing in Tampa has really become a major issue," Forcier said. "We have 200,000 families in Hillsborough County alone that are paying more than 30% of their income for housing."

Organizers say a partnership with the Bucs shines a spotlight on that need. The four new homeowner families have all battled rising rent costs.

"It’s been a lot more difficult every year," new homeowner Ana Navarro said. "Every year that passes by, it’s $100, it’s $200 and above."

As for the immediate future, both Navarro and Matute look forward to sharing their homes with family.

"I look forward to starting here and creating memories in this house," Matute said.