Tampa mailman killed in hit-and-run crash mourned as search continues for driver: 'Just turn yourself in'

Tampa police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a beloved mailman in Sulfur Springs on Monday and took off.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a postal carrier in his late 60s was hit and killed at the intersection of East River Cove Street and North Mulberry Street in Sulphur Springs around 3 p.m.

Detectives say the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes sedan was recklessly driving through the neighborhood when he hit the mail truck and took off.

Police say they located that Mercedes about half a mile away from the crash scene on North 16th Street. The vehicle had damage consistent with the crash, but the driver has yet to be located, according to TPD.

Neighbors stand outside crime scene tape where a mailman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

One resident said she heard the crash as she was waiting for her mail to be delivered and have her daily interaction with the mailman.

"It's sad mostly because of the fact that he's a really sweet guy," said Joya Taylor. "I mean he's really nice. We get a lot of packages and he's always like, 'Hey! Ya'll got a lot today'. Stuff like that. He's a real sweetheart."

Crime scene tape next to a mailbox in Sulphur Springs at the scene of a fatal crash.

Neighbors tell FOX 13 the mailman, who has not yet been publicly identified, had been on that delivery route for more than two decades and planned to retire in February.

"At least do the right thing and say, ‘I didn’t mean to, or I didn’t see him.’ Just turn yourself in. You killed a lovely person," shared Christa Fowler.

Crime scene tape at scene of fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved mailman.

Residents say speeding and reckless driving are common occurrences in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood and they want to see the city install more speed reduction devices such as speed bumps to get drivers to slow down and take precautions.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Tampa police.