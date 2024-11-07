Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller isn't letting his opportunity go to waste

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live

After a year and a half on the Buccaneers practice squad, Ryan Miller is ready to step up.

Miller is making the most of his chances with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are sidelined with injuries. Miller has quietly started the last two games, and on Monday night, he scored his first career touchdown in a critical game-tying catch at the most critical time.

"Just waiting and buying my time," Miller told FOX 13 sports. "Just grinding day in and day out. I got my opportunity this year, and I'm taking the best advantage of it."

It was a bittersweet career highlight for Miller because it ended with a loss, but it didn't go unnoticed by family and friends. He received over 100 text messages, and having his parents there to see it made it extra special.

"They're super supportive, Miller said. "They've only missed like two games in my entire career. They're super supportive parents. They love me, and I love them."

Scotty Miller throwing a football at a Buccaneers practice

The Bucs are loving what this former college tight end is doing as a wide receiver. Miller made a quick impression with new Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen as far back as the offseason.

"Ryan did a lot of good things last spring; (he) got a ton of reps last spring, Coen said. "Ryan actually ran the best choice route we’ve had here since Godwin this training camp."

Coen continued that Miller is building on a strong training camp this summer.

"Ryan had the best one last spring. He had a lot of production last spring and played a ton, so he has been doing things well for a long time," Coen said.

Coen continued praising Miller, saying he completely trusts the largely unproven receiver.

"It was just a matter of getting an opportunity and making a play. I didn’t even think about who was in the position when we called that play down in the low red zone to score. I trust him," Coen said.

Coen pointed at strong plays from Miller in the blocking game, saying, "he had a great block on Rachaad [White’s] touchdown on the toss play at the nine-yard line. Respect to him for doing it the right way, staying the course, and getting an opportunity and making the most of it."

With the Bucs' top three wide receivers out because of injuries, Miller, who normally works on the scout team, has found a quick connection with Baker Mayfield.

"He’s doing the right thing, he’s doing it on time, Mayfield said. "I talked to him about it after the game, but he’s a guy that last year, [was] sitting behind on [practice] squad the whole year, really trying to learn and grow physically, as well, but he’s taking advantage of his opportunities, and that’s what it’s about.

Mayfield, no stranger to taking advantage of new opportunities, said he respects Miller for being ready when his big break finally came.

"You never know when your opportunity is going to come, and he’s taken full advantage of it. That’s a credit to him for being locked in mentally, getting his body right, and being ready to play," Miller said.

"It’s been a grind for him," Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles said. "Not only that, he was a tight end in college, but this wide-out stuff is new for him."

Bowels said that Miller is grinding away as he continues to improve his game.

"He’s a worker. He’s probably not the fastest, probably not the quickest, but he’s one of the toughest. He understands every position and plays the game the right way," Bowels said.

Bowels continued his praise of Miller, saying, "he’s always in the right spot, and he has outstanding hands. The game is never too big for him. He always competes. When you have a guy like that, it’s easy to keep him around."

Some big-name wide receivers were traded before the trade deadline. The Bucs passed on making a move, which sent a strong message to the players that they had confidence in the talent on the team, including Miller, who has only five receptions in his pro career.

"I'm super grateful, Miller said. "They could’ve gone out and gotten anybody, but they chose to elevate me. That shows that they have a lot of trust in me, and I'm very grateful to this team and the organization for believing in me. Letting me go out there and play."