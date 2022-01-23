Bucs fans pack Raymond James Stadium, local sports bars for NFL divisional-round playoff game

Bucs fans packed Raymond James Stadium Sunday as Tampa took on the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC South Divisional Playoff. Local sports bars were also busy with fans cheering on the Bucs.

The excitement was electric in the last minute of the game when the Bucs tied it up. It was a huge comeback after being down 17 points, but in the end not enough to keep the Rams from kicking a field goal to win the game. It was an upsetting end to the season Bucs fans had high hopes for.

"It’s great for Tampa. It’s great for the community. It’s great to have a great NFL team," Bucs fan Kevin Bahr said.

It was a chilly game for fans taking it in at Raymond James Stadium. Meanwhile, just down the street at Press Box a packed house full of fans.

"Today has been great. We’ve got Fournette back. I mean I’m a little upset that Godwin's not in I mean it’s still disappointing, but I mean the Rams we had a really good game coming up against them, but I really do think that we’re going to come out, and we’re going to blow it out of the park we got Brady, so he’s amazing," Bucs fan Taylor Goebel said.

For many longtime Bucs fans, they say the last few years have been some of the most exciting times for the franchise and hope to see that excitement continue.

"It means a lot to the people of Tampa Bay to have Tom Brady in town for the past couple of years it’s really invigorated the team spirit and the and the winning culture bringing that back to the Bucs I think has been great for the team," Bucs fan Jason Norton said.

Just like at Raymond James Stadium, it was a sea of black and red with fans decked out in the Bucs gear. Amongst them were a handful of Rams fans who say they can still appreciate the exciting atmosphere.

"I want to be in Tampa when Tampa plays even though I’m not a Tampa fan but the atmosphere the vibe the electricity will be incredible, and it has been it’s been amazing," Rams fan Michael Shanahan said.

