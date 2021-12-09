Buddy Brew Coffee reopens after van slams into building

article

Employees of Buddy Brew Coffee in Tampa spent the morning cleaning up a big mess. A vehicle crashed into the front of the shop on Kennedy Boulevard late Wednesday.

A minivan lost control and slammed into the front seating area. It damaged one corner of the building and took out some plate glass windows.

As the cleanup got underway Thursday, the company brought in a truck to sell coffee from.

Now, with their windows boarded up, doors reopened at 11:30 a.m., and they say it could have been much worse.

"The best news of all is that, really, there was no injury. There were participants in the accident itself, but our employees who were in the building at the time, no one was hurt," Buddy Brew’s Dave Ward. "That’s the biggest gift of all."

The city did send inspectors out to check the building and they gave the green light for them reopen.

