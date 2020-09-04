Bulldog puppy 'Doggo Blaine' stars in his own 'Up' balloon stunt

Many of us have watched the 2009 Pixar movie Up and wondered what it might be like to float away tied to a bunch of balloons.

An English bulldog puppy named Raúl got the chance to do just that. In an Instagram clip, he “floats” in the air inside a Manhattan apartment with the help of some helium (and possibly a human touch).

Raúl rises up in the air in a David Blaine–esque stunt – making Raúl a sort of “Doggo Blaine,” as his owner put it.