Burning Brinks truck on Sunshine Skyway Bridge snarls traffic

A vehicle fire is blocking all northbound traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, snarling traffic heading out of Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Brinks truck caught fire as a result of a mechanical issue shortly before 6 p.m. along the northbound outside emergency lane near the top of the Skyway Bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers were asked to use caution due to smoke and emergency crews on scene.

Northbound lanes of I-275 were blocked but have since reopened.

