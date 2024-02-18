Several Burnsville police officers shot: 2 officers,1 first responder killed

Several Burnsville police officers were shot — at least two officers and one first responder were killed — while responding to a domestic call Sunday morning.

A suspect shot at police at home on the 12600 block 33rd Avenue South before 6 a.m. Sunday, which resulted in the deaths of two officers and a first responder. A police armored vehicle at the scene has at least six bullet holes in the windshield.

Bullet holes in a vehicle after a police shooting in Burnsville on Feb. 18, 2024.

FOX 9 is on the scene of a massive police presence at the scene in Burnsville, as well as at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). A procession is planned from the hospital in Minneapolis to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office in Minnetonka. At the hospital, hospital workers lined the skyway and on the ground to pay their respects.

Neighbor heard commotion, gunfire

A man who lives in the area told FOX 9 he woke up to a lot of commotion and loud bangs around 5:30 a.m. and then heard a lot of gunshots. He went to the window, where he saw a lot of police vehicles and police officers in the area.

He described this situation as "really scary," noting he's thankful his children weren't home this weekend.

Press conference planned Sunday afternoon

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement, the city said, "There is no ongoing threat, but due to the nature of the incident and the need to inform individuals and families involved, a statement will be provided at the media briefing with additional incident details."

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will support authorities with this investigation, Gov. Tim Walz said.

The governor has ordered flags to be at half-staff starting at sunrise on Monday, Feb. 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.