Bus lane on Pasadena Ave. in South Pasadena reopens to all traffic

On Tuesday, workers took down and hauled away signs signaling bus-only lanes along Pasadena Ave. in South Pasadena.

"The congestion and safety concerns of this road have been tied up by the Bus Rapid Transit Lane, BRT, created real challenges for our local commuters, families just trying to get to work, parents trying to get their kids where they need to go and emergency responders trying to navigate these streets face delays and risks," Representative Linda Chaney (R-St. Pete Beach) said in a press conference Tuesday.

It became a bus only lane in 2022 when the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s SunRunner launched.

House Bill 1301 passed last year, and it asked the Florida Department of Transportation to study the impacts of projects that would repurpose one or more traffic lanes.

"I was instrumental in getting that legislation passed, and as a result, I asked FDOT to study South Pasadena, and what they found is a 50 percent increase in crashes annually, jumping from 36 to 54 annual crashes, increased congestion, driver confusion and lack of access to businesses," Representative Chaney said. "This data showed what we all know as we sat in traffic looking at an empty lane just to our right as a bus flew by us with nearly no passengers on it. That's not the kind of transportation system that we want," she said.

Chaney said residents and business owners voiced their frustrations about the lane. Tuesday, they celebrated its reopening to all traffic.

"Barrier islands have very few access roads, and because of that, it makes traffic bottleneck, so it'll be wonderful to have that third lane back, relieve all the backup," said Claudine Reece, a St. Pete Beach resident.

"We do want those people who want to take, or the tourists, or whoever chooses to take a bus. That's fantastic, the elderly, it's very important, but to take a whole lane just isn't reasonable," Reece said.

According to PSTA, a 2023 FDOT study evaluated traffic along Pasadena Avenue before and after the lane change and found a minimal difference in vehicle operating speeds and travel time.

PSTA says data from FDOT’s Crash Data Management System on Pasadena Ave. from 2017 through July 2025 shows a decrease in total crashes.

PSTA celebrated the SunRunner’s third birthday on Tuesday, and said the SunRunner averages about 70,883 passenger trips per month. As of August, PSTA had close to 10 million trips total in fiscal year 2025.

"Recent data clearly shows SunRunner is delivering on its goals of enhancing safety with both a reduction of overall crashes as well as a decrease in the number of severe accidents," PSTA said in a press release about the SunRunner’s birthday.

Similar lanes in St. Pete are city streets, not state roads, so they’ll stay bus-only lanes. Representative Chaney said FDOT is repainting the lanes in South Pasadena in a week or two.

It’s unclear if Representative Chaney cited information from the same FDOT crash data PSTA provided. We asked her office for the study she cited, and they pointed us to FDOT. At the time this article was published, FOX 13 hadn’t yet heard back from FDOT.

