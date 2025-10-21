SunRunner celebrates its third anniversary of making Pinellas County roadways safer

The Brief Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s Bus Rapid Transit, SunRunner, celebrates its third anniversary. Recent data shows SunRunner is enhancing safety by reducing traffic congestion, as well as decreasing the number of serious crashes, including fatalities. More than 2.5 million people have ridden the SunRunner since its October 2022 launch.



SunRunner celebrates its third year on Pinellas roads with a reduction in crashes and improved travel times.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Transit Authority

By the numbers:

Data gathered by Forward Pinellas shows that the SunRunner corridor is safer for all users where lanes were repurposed. Those crashes are shown to be reduced by up to 40%.

Re-timing of traffic signals along the corridor has saved drivers up to six minutes during morning rush hour and three minutes in afternoon traffic.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Transit Authority

Total ridership in three years is over 2,551,745 with an average of 70,883 passenger trips per month.

The backstory:

The SunRunner project was significantly funded by a $21.8 million Capital Investment Grant (CIG) from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) during President Trump’s first administration.

"Based on every metric, SunRunner has been an overwhelming success with a reduction in congestion and fewer accidents," said PSTA Board Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders. "The SunRunner has been a real solution, making our roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers."