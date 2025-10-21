SunRunner celebrates its third anniversary of making Pinellas County roadways safer
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - SunRunner celebrates its third year on Pinellas roads with a reduction in crashes and improved travel times.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Transit Authority
By the numbers:
Data gathered by Forward Pinellas shows that the SunRunner corridor is safer for all users where lanes were repurposed. Those crashes are shown to be reduced by up to 40%.
Re-timing of traffic signals along the corridor has saved drivers up to six minutes during morning rush hour and three minutes in afternoon traffic.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Transit Authority
Total ridership in three years is over 2,551,745 with an average of 70,883 passenger trips per month.
The backstory:
The SunRunner project was significantly funded by a $21.8 million Capital Investment Grant (CIG) from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) during President Trump’s first administration.
"Based on every metric, SunRunner has been an overwhelming success with a reduction in congestion and fewer accidents," said PSTA Board Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders. "The SunRunner has been a real solution, making our roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers."
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.