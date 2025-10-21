Expand / Collapse search

SunRunner celebrates its third anniversary of making Pinellas County roadways safer

By
Published  October 21, 2025
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s Bus Rapid Transit, SunRunner, celebrates its third anniversary.
    • Recent data shows SunRunner is enhancing safety by reducing traffic congestion, as well as decreasing the number of serious crashes, including fatalities.
    • More than 2.5 million people have ridden the SunRunner since its October 2022 launch.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - SunRunner celebrates its third year on Pinellas roads with a reduction in crashes and improved travel times. 

Courtesy: Pinellas County Transit Authority

By the numbers:

Data gathered by Forward Pinellas shows that the SunRunner corridor is safer for all users where lanes were repurposed. Those crashes are shown to be reduced by up to 40%.

Re-timing of traffic signals along the corridor has saved drivers up to six minutes during morning rush hour and three minutes in afternoon traffic. 

Courtesy: Pinellas County Transit Authority

Total ridership in three years is over 2,551,745 with an average of 70,883 passenger trips per month. 

The backstory:

The SunRunner project was significantly funded by a $21.8 million Capital Investment Grant (CIG) from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) during President Trump’s first administration.   

"Based on every metric, SunRunner has been an overwhelming success with a reduction in congestion and fewer accidents," said PSTA Board Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders. "The SunRunner has been a real solution, making our roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers." 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

