Busch Gardens closes for Hurricane Helene
TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Helene.
The theme park says it decided to close to ensure the safety of its ambassadors, guests and animals.
READ: Hurricane Helene: Here's what's closed in the Bay Area
Guests are asked to check out the theme park’s website and follow its social media channels to learn when the park will reopen.
