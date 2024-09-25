Expand / Collapse search
Busch Gardens closes for Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 25, 2024 12:25pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Helene

The theme park says it decided to close to ensure the safety of its ambassadors, guests and animals. 

READ: Hurricane Helene: Here's what's closed in the Bay Area

Guests are asked to check out the theme park’s website and follow its social media channels to learn when the park will reopen. 

