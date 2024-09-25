Busch Gardens closes for Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Helene.

The theme park says it decided to close to ensure the safety of its ambassadors, guests and animals.

Guests are asked to check out the theme park’s website and follow its social media channels to learn when the park will reopen.

