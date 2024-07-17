Busch Gardens debuts new Phoenix Rising roller coaster

Thrill seekers rejoice! Busch Gardens Pass Members are now able to ride Phoenix Rising, the tallest, longest inverted family roller coaster in North America.

The Tampa theme park debuted its latest roller coaster to Pass Members on Wednesday.

Phoenix Rising is the theme park’s tenth roller coaster and the park’s first roller coaster to have onboard audio and lighting.

"We are excited to unveil Phoenix Rising to our pass members and guests," said Stewart Clark, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "Our pass members are in for a special treat as they get to be among the first to ride this incredible coaster. With a height requirement of just 42 inches, it's an adventure the whole family can enjoy together."

Busch Gardens says riders will soar above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Serengeti Plain on the wings of the legendary phoenix.

Phoenix Rising, which reaches speeds of 44 mph, takes guests through twists and turns above the skies of Pantopia.

Pass Members will have an opportunity to ride Phoenix Rising from July 17-20. It will open to the public on July 21.

