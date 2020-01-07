Busch Gardens files plans for possible new attraction

article

As Busch Gardens Tampa Bay enthusiasts watch the park grow with the arrival of its newest coaster, there's more in store from the theme park to attract larger crowds.

A project codenamed “Project Jethro” has plans filed with the Southwest Florida Water Management District for a 1.83-acre project area involving demolition, grading and drainage work around where the former Rhino Rally queue once stood.

The existing area consists of concrete walk/attraction areas and landscape areas.

New experiences and rides are part of parent company SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment's strategy to help drive revenue and attendance at its parks.

