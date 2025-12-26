Scooter driver killed in crash on US 27 in Davenport: PCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A 52-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a scooter and a car in Davenport Christmas morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As Perez crossed lanes, he moved in front of a Subaru sedan driven by Nathaniel Wooten, 26. The sedan hit the scooter, and Perez was ejected onto the hood of the sedan, PCSO said. Perez was taken to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries.



A 52-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a scooter and a car in Davenport Christmas morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

The crash happened Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on U.S. Route 27 near Jacks Road, PCSO said.

MORE NEWS: Motorcyclist dead in Tampa crash, police say

Investigators say Ruben Perez, 52, was riding a gas-powered scooter in a 7-Eleven parking lot on the east side of U.S. 27.

Perez left the parking lot, riding onto U.S. 27, where he crossed lanes to the inside lane.

As Perez made the maneuver, he crossed in front of a Subaru sedan driven by Nathaniel Wooten, 26. The sedan hit the scooter, and Perez was ejected onto the hood of the sedan.

Perez remained on the hood for a short distance before rolling off in front of the sedan when it stopped approximately 75 feet from the crash, PCSO said.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Perez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Wooten and a passenger in his vehicle were both wearing their seatbelts. No airbags were deployed in their car.

Perez was found unconscious by first responders, who applied CPR at the scene.

Perez was taken to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Wooten and his passenger were not injured and cooperated at the scene.

Investigators say impairment and excessive speed are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.