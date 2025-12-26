Motorcyclist dead in Tampa crash, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Tampa Friday evening.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash on 50th Street and Washington Street.

The cause of the crash, which happened shortly before 6 p.m., remains under investigation, TPD said.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Southbound 50th Street from East Adamo Drive to Washington Street is currently closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as more information is released.