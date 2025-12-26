TPA preparing for busy post-Christmas rush 

The Brief The day after Christmas is historically a busy travel day, and at Tampa International Airport, it's no different. By 2 p.m. on Friday, more than 30 cancelations and 200 delays were already reported. From Dec. 18-Jan. 5, 2026, 1.4 million passengers are expected to pass through TPA. Be well-prepared and arrive early to combat getting stuck in all the travel rush.



Santa may be done flying, but thousands of airline passengers still have a long ways to go, as many are expected to come through Tampa International Airport.

By the numbers:

The day after Christmas is historically a busy travel day, and at Tampa International Airport, it's no different. By 2 p.m. on Friday, more than 30 cancelations and 200 delays were already reported.

Winter storms in other parts of the country may be to blame for some of those disruptions.

Winter weather alerts have been issued for nearly 60 million Americans across the Midwest and Northeast, with storms expected to continue into Saturday.

What you can do:

But how do you combat getting stuck in all the travel rush?

"Be well-prepared," traveler Vincent Agresti, flying out to Denver from TPA, said. "Needs, wants, what you do before you get there, that type of stuff."

One way to do so, make sure you get there with plenty of time.

"We don't actually fly out til 2 o'clock. So we got out here much earlier because they said it was going to be really bad," Laketa Cole said.

Cole is getting to TPA extra early as her final destination is Cincinnati, OH.

And remember to always do your homework.

"Know what you can and cannot take, don't get flagged by TSA going through their check, and just be smart," traveler Liam Marshall, traveling to Salt Lake City, UT, said.

What's next:

From Dec. 18-Jan. 5, 2026, 1.4 million passengers are expected to pass through TPA.

To look at flight delays and cancelations, click here.