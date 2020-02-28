Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival returns Saturday

article

The annual festival that is all about delicious food and quality wine returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Starting February 29, the theme park promises 25 new menu items for the 6th annual Food and Wine Festival. That includes arroz con pollo, pork belly taco with kimchi slaw and pork tenderloin with champagne watercress sauce.

Besides wine, they are also offering craft beer and cocktails. There are over 80 drinks to choose from, including “Iron Gwazi Gimlet,” “Falcon’s Fury Lemon Drop,” and “Tigris Tea.”

The festival runs every weekend through April 26 and is included in park admission.

Plus, they have a talented musical line-up this year. The band, “Collective Soul” will kick things off Saturday followed by the “The Commodores” on Sunday.

The concert schedule can be found below -

Feb. 28: Pass Member Exclusive Preview with “Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band!” This event is available only for pass holders to preview the all-new menu of sips and samples at the 6th Annual Food & Wine Festival. Pass members should visit buschgardenstampa.com to learn more.Feb 29: Collective Soul

March 1: The Commodores



March 7: Chase Bryant & Danielle Bradbery

March 8: Rachel Platten



March 14: Ezra Ray Hart

March 15: THREE DOG NIGHT



March 21: LOCASH

March 22: Fitz & The Tantrums

March 28: Home Free

March 29: Taking Back Sunday

April 4: Third Eye Blind

April 5: KC & The Sunshine Band

April 11: 38 Special

April 12: Micah Tyler & Austin French

April 18: Lee Brice

April 19: Clint Black

April 25: El Gran Combo

April 26: Toad the Wet Sprocket & The Verve Pipe

