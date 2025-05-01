Busch Gardens welcomes new animals ahead of Wild Oasis at Jungala opening this spring

The Brief Busch Gardens is adding new animals to the theme park. The new animals include a giant anteater, capybaras, squirrel monkeys, and tropical birds. The animals will be a part of Wild Oasis at Jungala, a new realm at the theme park that is expected to open later this spring.



Busch Gardens visitors will soon be able to see more animals as the theme park prepares to open its Wild Oasis at Jungala later this spring.

New animals at Busch Gardens:

The newly-arrived species include a giant anteater, capybaras, squirrel monkeys, and tropical birds from Association of Zoos and Aquariums-approved facilities nationwide.

The new animals will live in Habitat Hideaway, which is part of the new Wild Oasis at Jungala.

Before joining their new habitat, the theme park said each animal underwent a routine quarantine and health exam at Busch Gardens’ state-of-the-art Animal Care Center. This ensures their health and well-being before joining the park’s existing collection of over 200 animal species.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Busch Gardens

What they're saying:

"We’re beyond thrilled to welcome these incredible species to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — some for the very first time!" exclaimed Kayla Wendzel, Zoological Curator of Wild Oasis. "Their arrival marks an exciting milestone toward opening day, when guests can connect with these fascinating animals in a lush, immersive environment."

What's included in Wild Oasis?

Big picture view:

Wild Oasis will include kid-friendly attractions such as a new drop tower ride, climbing structures, a splash pad and new animal species in the park's Jungala area, according to Busch Gardens.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Habitat Hideaway

The Habitat Hideaway exhibit will feature the new capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and tropical birds, all in what Busch Gardens describes as a "lush, natural environment."

Guests will be able to view the animals at ground level and from above.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Tree Top Drop

Busch Gardens says the Tree Top Drop is a 35-foot drop tower in which riders will be surrounded by jungle scenes displayed on screens.

Riders must be at least 38 inches tall if accompanied by an adult and 42 inches tall if riding alone, according to the theme park.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Enchanted Falls

An interactive splash pad and play area dubbed Enchanted Falls will include fountains and spray towers.

Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Canopy Climb

Canopy Climb is set to feature four levels of climbing structures, 200 feet of horizontal climbing trails and vertical climbs that reach as high as 45 feet, theme park officials say.

Rainforest Quest

Busch Gardens describes Rainforest Quest as a "self-guided educational scavenger hunt" with a focus on various species found in the rainforest.

When will Wild Oasis open?

What we know:

Busch Gardens officials announced last September that Wild Oasis would open this spring.

Annual Pass Members will get access before it opens to the public.

What we don't know:

Busch Gardens has not announced the exact opening date.

The Source: This story was written using information and images provided by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

