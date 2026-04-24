Byron Donalds endorsed by Grady Judd, makes Lakeland campaign stop: Owning the past, protecting the future

The Brief Byron Donalds brought along Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd for a campaign stop at Reececliff Family Diner in Lakeland on Friday morning. Judd endorsed Donalds earlier this year, stating that Donalds boldly supports law enforcement and holds criminals accountable. Donalds addressed his own run-ins with the law during his youth, saying he has owned up to those mistakes.



U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor, is pushing for support in Polk County.

The backstory:

Donalds brought along Sheriff Grady Judd for a campaign stop at Reececliff Family Diner in Lakeland on Friday morning.

Donalds says that on day one, he will take on affordable housing issues, including insurance, housing costs and taxes.

What they're saying:

"I've been through hurricanes Ian and Irma in Southwest Florida," Donalds said. "We have citizens who are taking six, eight, or 10 months to get a permit to rebuild, and all that does is cost that citizen extra money. To me, post-storm, as long as you're rebuilding your house, approvals for that permit should be automatic."

Donalds is running on a tough-on-crime agenda, and appeared with Judd, who endorsed Donalds earlier this year, stating that Donalds boldly supports law enforcement and holds criminals accountable.

"If you're not safe, and you don't feel safe, you don't thrive. In Florida, we feel safe, and we're thriving. Congressman Donalds says we're taking that to the next level because I believe the safety and security of all the people of Florida, as well as our tourists and visitors, are very, very important," Judd said during the event.

Dig deeper:

Donalds addressed his own run-ins with the law during his youth. At 18 years old, he was arrested for marijuana distribution, and at 20 years old, he was arrested for attempting to defraud a bank. He did not serve jail time for either arrest, and he says he has owned up to those mistakes.

"I wish I could go back and grab that young kid and shake him and be like, 'What are you doing? Stop!' But you can't do that," Donalds said. "In life, you move forward, and you always try to make sure you're better today than yesterday. A lot of it starts with the glory and grace of God."

As governor, Donalds says he will defend and expand the Florida dream.

"Our state cannot be productive long-term if we're not focused on our young people and making sure they have a pathway to get started," Donalds said. "It's going to be a central pillar of our administration."

What's next:

The gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 3.