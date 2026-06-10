Tampa murder trial paused over allegations juror intimidation in courthouse elevator

The Brief Two people attending a Hillsborough County murder trial could face potential contempt of court charges after allegedly intimidating jurors in a courthouse elevator. Judge Lyann Goudie paused Terry Stephens' trial Wednesday to question the jury after they reported feeling uncomfortable about comments made Tuesday. The judge denied a defense motion for a mistrial, and the two individuals must return to court on June 23 to face potential charges.



A man and woman could face contempt of court charges after a Hillsborough County judge paused a murder trial Wednesday to address allegations of juror intimidation in a courthouse elevator.

Elevator incident pauses trial

What we know:

During the murder and robbery trial for Terry Stephens, a juror reported an encounter with two gallery members, identified as De'Ray Roberts and Shannon Smith.

The juror told Judge Lyann Goudie that the individuals made comments Tuesday in a courthouse elevator about "remembering faces, and they are going to be the ones to decide."

Roberts and Smith had been sitting behind Stephens during Tuesday's proceedings.

Stephens is accused of killing James Young, an alleged drug dealer, but told the judge he had nothing to do with the elevator incident.

Judge issues stern warning

What they're saying:

Judge Goudie quickly shut down the disruption, speaking directly to both legal teams and the two accused individuals.

"No one comes into a court of law and intimidates anyone where I am the presiding judge," she said.

After ensuring the jury's safety and polling members who expressed fear, the judge scolded Roberts and Smith.

"These are two people that thought they could come to a courtroom in the United States of America, in the state of Florida, and try to intimidate jurors," Goudie said.

Prosecutor weighs tampering charges

What we don't know:

While the defense moved for a mistrial, Judge Goudie denied the motion, allowing the murder trial to continue.

It is not yet clear if prosecutors will choose to pursue separate juror tampering charges against the two individuals involved.

The judge emphasized that the decision rests with the prosecution.

Contempt hearing set

What's next:

Roberts and Smith are ordered to return to court with their attorneys on June 23 to explain why they should not be charged with contempt of court.

Roberts has a prior criminal history and was released from jail three months ago for violating probation on a burglary, kidnapping, and trafficking conviction.

To prevent further issues, the judge promised that jurors would not share elevators with the public during breaks.