'Caladium Capital of the World' in Lake Placid hosting 31st annual festival

Caladiums are heart-shaped foliage leaves that originated in the Amazon basin. You've probably seen them around the Tampa Bay area.

They are primarily grown in Lake Placid, the "Caladium Capital of the World."

The city will host its annual Caladium Festival from July 29 to 31.

Attendees can go on bus tours, head out to the caladium fields and visit a community that uses caladiums in landscaping. Bags of bulbs will be sold at the festival.

"There are bus tours where you can get on a bus with one of us as a grower who will talk about caladiums and answer all of your questions," said Danielle Daum, Happiness Farms' caladium expert and grower.

The plant is easy to grow in the summer. All that's required is about two inches of soil and some water every couple of days.

"You put them in the ground. They like the hot, humid temperatures we're having right now," said Daum.

Advanced reservations for bus tours are available for the festival.

Those not as interested in caladiums can enjoy the car and bike show, food vendors, and other entertainment.

To register for bus tours in advance or to learn more about the event, visit: www.caladiumfestival.org.