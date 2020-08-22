California deputy shares lunch with goats left behind during wildfire evacuations

A sheriff’s deputy in California’s Napa County shared his lunch with a hungry goat that had been left behind when its owner evacuated because of advancing wildfires, according to a post from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office on August 21.

“Some little goats were left behind after the owner’s house was destroyed in a fire,” the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter. “Our deputy realized they were hungry, so he shared his lunch with the goats. One of them loves graham crackers.”

Napa was one of several California counties severely impacted by raging wildfires in Central and Northern California that had scorched more than 930,000 acres by Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reported.