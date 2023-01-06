‘Call your bondsman’: Polk Sheriff warns I-4 drivers to stop speeding as crackdown continues on highway

For the last year, Polk County deputies have been cracking down on speeders on I-4. The sheriff's office's traffic data shows that among the speeders they clocked, nearly 300 were spotted doing triple digit speeds.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was firm Friday, saying if you're driving recklessly on I-4 in the county, you next stop may be jail.

Ask any driver who has spent time on I-4, and they'll have a story or two about their fellow motorists.

"There’s people traveling 80 plus miles an hour. I'm in the right lane at 70 mph, and they're passing me all over," said Leo Mascitto, a driver from Bradenton.

In the Polk County Sheriff's Office newly released data, it shows deputies pulled over 6,800 drivers ticketing almost 5,300 of them in 2022. That data doesn't include the Florida Highway Patrol.

Of those speeders that were caught by the sheriff's office, nearly 300 of those drivers were speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour. The top speed limit on I-4 reaches 70 miles per hour.

"For those that are driving over 100 miles, call your bondsman," Sheriff Judd said. "Get ready, because we're going to tow your car and take you to jail."

With continued growth along the I-4 corridor, the sheriff said this crackdown is all about improving safety. As it stands, I-4 is considered one of the most dangerous highways in America.

"You chose to speed, we're going to choose to write you a citation," said Sheriff Judd. "You choose to drive recklessly, we take you to jail, it's your choice, and then we respond."

Drivers like Mascitto agree with the sheriff.

"Anytime there's people dangerously driving on the highway, they should be addressed. I don’t care if you’re going to stop 10,000," he said.

The fastest clocked speed on I-4 last year, according to the sheriff’s office, was 142 miles an hour. Speeds like this can land you at least a $1,100 fine and a mandatory court appearance.

Sheriff Judd said the crackdown on I-4 speeding will continue in 2023 to keep safety on the major Florida highway should be a number one priority.