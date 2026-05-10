Calls to mental health hotline increasing on Mother's Day, Crisis Center says

The Brief The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay typically sees the number of calls to its hotline go up on holidays, including Mother's Day. Doctors and mental health advocates are trying to shine a light on the trends they see during Mental Health Awareness Month.



While the holidays are focused on celebrating, some mental health organizations see an increase in people reaching out for help.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay typically sees the number of calls to its hotline go up on Mother's Day, like some other holidays.

The Crisis Center's 211 hotline operates 24/7 and 365 days a year.

What they're saying:

"It could be a mother with the loss of a child," Amanda Gunter, with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said. "You might not have the same relationship as your mom with your other siblings, it could be like that estranged relationship with your mom, or vice versa with the mom and their child."

Staff say they get calls for a number of different reasons.

"It might be someone on our end helping you, like say, 'Well, you, know, let's formulate a plan. What are those boundaries going to look like? What do you think are going to be some triggers and how can you overcome those?" Gunter said.

From children to moms, doctors are trying to break down the stigma surrounding different mental health struggles.

Doctors at Tampa General Hospital see a lot of women struggling with post-partum depression and anxiety, in particular.

"Really, one in five moms will suffer from a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder, and it includes depression, anxiety, OCD, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder symptoms, birth trauma, substance use," Dr. Lacy Chavis, a psychologist at TGH and Muma Children's Hospital said.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more than one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness each year.

What you can do:

You can talk with mental health professionals at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by calling 211.

You can also call Tampa Bay Thrives' 24-hour 'Let's Talk' hotline at 844-968-6529.