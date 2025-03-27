Camp Imagination summer registration opens at Glazer Children's Museum. Here's what to know

The Brief Summer registration for Camp Imagination at the Glazer Children's Museum is now open. It runs from June 9 through Aug. 1. Campers get special access to exhibits before the Children's Museum opens to the public, and more in-depth activities with their counselors.



Calling all campers with big imaginations, a love for crafts, dinosaurs, and miniature shopping carts: summer registration for the Glazer Children's Museum is now open.

"It’s a really amazing camp because there’s imaginative weekly themes, so there’s a camp for every kid no matter what their interest is in," said Chief Marketing Officer Kate White. "We usually can have about 100 at a time."

From June 9 through Aug. 1, campers get special access to exhibits before the Children's Museum opens to the public, and more in-depth activities with their counselors.

"We have lots of amazing special guests that come and visit the campers at the museum," said White. "Whether it’s an astronaut that Skypes in and talks to the campers or it’s a Tampa mounted police officer that comes with their horse for the campers to meet... we have all sorts of amazing special guests, and things that the campers get to experience that you wouldn’t get to experience on a normal day here at the museum."

Campers also love to visit the Make Space, offering a spot for families to get creative and use their imaginations to make different craft projects with recycled materials.

"This is something that we developed actually in light of the pandemic in 2020," White said. "We use real tools. There’s hot glue guns and scissors because we believe in empowering the children to use those things. Kids love to have their work on display at the museum, so they leave it there, which makes it even more fun because it’s inspiring for the next family that comes in to play."

Weekly camp themes range from "Epic Exploration," showing campers what exists deep in the ocean, far into the jungle, and way out in space; to "The Art of Storytelling," highlighting the different aspects and methods of storytelling from videos to podcasting.

To make sure all of their campers have a fun and fulfilling summer, the first three weeks are what they call "Neuro-diversity affirming" with fewer campers and more resources.

"We have a behavioral therapist on staff, and what we find is these neurodiverse campers, where they may not have had success in other camps throughout our community, they find success here."

Toward the end of the summer, campers will experience the "Dinosaur invasion," where they'll meet Big John, the largest triceratops ever discovered.

It's the unique exhibits and creative activities that keep families coming back year after year, and that includes Chief Marketing Officer White.

"I raised my children coming to camp Imagination, and it's been such a resource for us through what I've learned at the museum," White said.

To register for Camp Imagination, click here.

