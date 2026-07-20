Cancer survivor paddles 2,300 miles with his dog after groundbreaking treatment at Moffitt

The Brief After being diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Orange County resident Frank Carter underwent CAR T-cell therapy at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa and is now cancer-free. Once in remission, the lifelong adventurer built his own canoe and paddled 2,341 miles down the Missouri River with his dog, Amos. Today, Carter shares his story to encourage other cancer patients to stay hopeful and keep moving forward.



Frank Carter has always chased adventure. But after a cancer diagnosis threatened to change everything, the Orange County man found a new purpose. Thanks to a groundbreaking treatment at Tampa's Moffitt Cancer Center, Carter not only beat cancer, he went on to complete the adventure of a lifetime alongside his four-legged best friend.

What we know:

In his 60s, Carter had already spent months hiking the Appalachian Trail and cycled across the country when his health suddenly took a turn after a 5K race in 2021.

"I was wiped out. I just wasn't recovering," Carter said. "I went to my doctor, had blood tests. Long story short, in two weeks I was getting chemo."

Doctors diagnosed him with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer that forms in white blood cells called lymphocytes.

After 15 rounds of chemotherapy, most of the cancer shrank but wasn't eliminated. Carter sought treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

Doctors determined he was a candidate for CAR T-cell therapy, an advanced form of immunotherapy that genetically engineers a patient's own immune cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

His oncologist, Dr. Michael Jain, said "We take those T cells, genetically engineer them by putting something called a car into them. Now these T cells can see the tumor and get rid of it where before the tumor was able to hide from it."

More than four years after receiving the one-time infusion, Carter says he remains cancer-free.

A new adventure:

During his cancer journey, Carter found comfort in his dog, Amos.

Once he recovered, Carter built his own cedar-strip canoe and set out on an ambitious goal: paddling the entire Missouri River.

The pair traveled 2,341 miles from the river's headwaters in Montana to its end near St. Louis over 64 days, camping along the way and battling powerful storms, high winds and hail.

Why you should care:

Today, Carter helps raise money for Blood Cancer United, sharing his experience to encourage others facing a cancer diagnosis.

His advice is simple: stay positive and stay active whenever possible.