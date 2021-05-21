Captiva's 'Bubble Room' still captivates with unique décor

The Bubble Room opened on Captiva Island in May of 1979. It started with 24 seats in one small dining room and has grown to over 160 seats spread across three floors and five dining rooms.

When the original owners first opened the restaurant, they didn’t have the money to decorate the restaurant, so they hung up Christmas lights and old pictures they had laying around their house. Forty-two years later, the theme has stuck.

Over 3,000 pictures and antique toys cover the walls of the dining rooms.

"There are lots of nooks and crannies throughout the building where we have displays," said general manager Rachel Peach.

Rachel says most memorabilia in the restaurant is either Christmas themed or early-Hollywood themed.

Aside from all the decorations in the restaurant, The Bubble Room has a warehouse of items they sometimes switch out. Each dining room maintains a slightly different theme than the next.

"My favorite room is the Christmas room. It is a 1930’s Macy’s Christmas display," Rachel offered.

The Bubble Room is known for their desserts. There are 10 to choose from, with their signature Orange Crunch being the star of the show. It’s a yellow cake with almond brown sugar layers and an orange cream cheese icing.

"You’re not going to get the dining experience anywhere else that you receive here," Rachel insisted, "from the food to the service and the unique atmosphere."

INFO: The Bubble Room is located at 15001 Captiva Drive on Captiva Island.

LINK: www.bubbleroomrestaurant.com