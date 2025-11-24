Car crashes into Brooksville home, injuring occupant: HCFR

The Brief A car crashed into a Brooksville home on Monday, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. One person inside the home was hospitalized. It happened on the 9600 block of Southern Charm Circle.



A person inside a Brooksville home was hospitalized after a car crashed into the house on Monday, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Investigators responded to the 9600 block of Southern Charm Circle and the person injured was taken to a trauma center.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say what led up to the crash. The person hospitalized was not identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

