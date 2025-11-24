Car crashes into Brooksville home, injuring occupant: HCFR
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A person inside a Brooksville home was hospitalized after a car crashed into the house on Monday, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Investigators responded to the 9600 block of Southern Charm Circle and the person injured was taken to a trauma center.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not say what led up to the crash. The person hospitalized was not identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
