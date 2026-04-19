Car crashes into canal after driver loses control in Highlands County: FHP

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Five children and two adults were involved in a single-vehicle car crash after the 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP said the Ford Escape was traveling on Southwest Rucks Dairy Road in Highlands County on Saturday afternoon.

When state troopers arrived, they found the car partially submerged in a water-filled canal.

State Troopers said the driver admitted to troopers that he was "showing off" while traveling north at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car.

The vehicle then traveled off the road, hit a mailbox, became airborne and overturned in the canal.

Four of the passengers, a 20-year-old, a 5-year-old, a 2-year-old and another 2-year-old, sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

A 7-year-old sustained serious injuries and was sent to a hospital. While a 10-year-old girl, seated in the rear hatchback of the car, sustained serious injuries and was flown to the hospital.

The driver, Robert Oyd Lee Vanegas, 19, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested and charged with the following:

No driver’s license

Reckless driving

Child neglect resulting in serious injury

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the relation is between the driver and passengers.

The crash remains under investigation and updates will be released as they become available.