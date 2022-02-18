Car of Tampa woman missing since 2019 discovered in Alabama woods

article

Officials say no foul play is suspected after a hunter found the vehicle of a Tampa woman who went missing back in 2019.

Human remains were also discovered, but had not been positively identified, according to the Associated Press.

Lorene Virginia Collier's Kia was found in the woods just off a road in the Black Creed community of east Alabama. The 84-year-old was apparently visiting her two brothers who live in the area.

She left the home of one to see the other, but never reached her destination, officials said.

FROM 2019: Florida woman still missing in Alabama after 1 month

Local news outlet WIAT-TV reported human remains were found, but further details were not available. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said foul play was not suspected.

Collier disappeared March 5. At the time, the family on either side did not realize she had started a trip but never reached where she was going, creating a delay in search efforts.

Relatives looked for Collier and distributed fliers, and the state issued an alert, according to a report from the Gadsen Times back in March 2019.

