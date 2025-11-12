Suspected car prowler arrested in St. Pete, linked to multiple burglaries, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A man accused of prowling in driveways early Sunday morning was arrested and linked to several theft and burglary cases, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police say Edwards had two handguns in his possession, one of which had been stolen the day prior. He faces charges of loitering and prowling, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm. In addition, Edwards was connected to six recent crimes under investigation, which includes charges for grand theft of a motor vehicle and armed burglary.



A man accused of prowling in driveways early Sunday morning was arrested and linked to several theft and burglary cases, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Timeline:

Police began investigating after receiving reports that a man had been walking up to vehicles and looking inside windows at around 2 a.m.

When police confronted Cornelius Edwards, 26, the masked man tried to run away. Officers were able to track Edwards down and arrest him near 86th Avenue North and 14th Street North.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

Police say Edwards had two handguns in his possession, one of which had been stolen the day prior. He faces charges of loitering and prowling, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

MORE: Florida woman rushing to get pizza arrested for driving 107 mph on US-19, deputies say

Dig deeper:

In addition, Edwards was connected to six recent crimes under investigation, which include charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and armed burglary, SPPD said.

What's next:

Edwards remains under investigation and may face even more charges.