Car, spoiled vaccines recovered months after vehicle stolen from Plant City fairgrounds

A car containing 30 vials of COVID-19 vaccine that was stolen from the Strawberry Festival grounds in Plant City back in February has been located.

According to the Plant City Police Department, the car was found Thursday in an auto parts store parking lot in Seffner.

Police said they got a search warrant for the car and investigators are waiting on results from fingerprint and DNA evidence collected at the scene.

At the time, Plant City police said the keys were in the ignition when the 2018 gray Hyundai Accent was stolen from the Red Parking Lot at the fairgrounds, which was a Plant City distribution location for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A reward of up to $5,000 is still being offered by Crime Stoppers to find the person who stole the car.