Career coach, AI consultants share tips on how to stay relevant in the age of AI

The backstory:

"Run towards it and figure out the skills that we need to develop in order to work hand in hand with AI," Michelle Perchuk, the founder of MTV Coaching, said.

Perchuk helps people level up their careers.

"One word, upskill," Perchuk said. "AI is not going away."

Perchuk wants people to stop fearing AI and learn to integrate it into their day-to-day lives.

"Figure out how you could use fathom notes to transcribe your notes, figure out to use perplexity, figure out how to use various project management tools that help you be more productive," Perchuk said.

Nathan Espey is an AI learning consultant at both Farcelis and CityGov.

"Stop thinking about job titles, think about skills," Espey said. "Learn how to ask better questions."

Big picture view:

Some worry about becoming irrelevant. Experts say that is a waste of time.

Kavita Ganesan is the chief AI strategist, architect and founder at Opinosis Analytics.

"Instead of fearing becoming redundant, it's best to embrace the AI tools, see what it actually is, and how it can help the individual use the tool to basically improve the quality of your work," Ganesan said.

Remember the workforce will always need people to do what AI cannot.

What they're saying:

"AI will never replace transformation because we are the ones that need to give AI a prompt," Perchuk said. "AI cannot keep us accountable. It can only give us the information that we need, but then it's up to us to decipher that information."

"Not just how to use the tools, but understand where that judgment, ethics and context still matter," Espey said. "And then get the right training."

"We can use these tools as assistance to help us do our work better," Ganesan said. "But we actually at the front providing that layer of service to our employers, to our clients."

Something to Remember:

These AI tools are not perfect, so make sure to check the authenticity of their output and the appropriate use standards at your own job.