Florida man who owed back child support accused of aiming gun at driver during road rage incident: WCSO

The backstory:

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 p.m. on Monday, someone called 911 and reported a man pointing a firearm at them while they were traveling north of 331 S. near Sherwood Road.

An officer with the DeFuniak Springs Police Department spotted the suspect, who was identified as Blackie Alvarez, 33, of Bonifay.

The officer said Alvarez got out of the vehicle, pulled a handgun from his waistband and placed it on top of the car.

Law enforcement officers said he also had metal knuckles inside his pockets.

Investigators said that the victims were driving, Alvarez was speeding and honking at them.

He then sped around them, came to a complete stop in front of their vehicle, took out a gun, and pointed it at them, according to WCSO.

Dig deeper:

Deputies said Alvarez refused to speak with them.

He was charged with two felony counts of false imprisonment, two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of unlawful carry of a concealed weapon, and driving without a license.

Alvarez also had an out-of-county warrant out of Bay County for failure to pay child support.