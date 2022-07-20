Expand / Collapse search

Carjacking suspect shot and killed in SE Houston, HPD says

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
carjacking suspect killed in se houston article

HOUSTON - A 21-year-old man claims he shot another man who was trying to steal his car at a southeast Houston gas station on Tuesday.

Houston Police say they were called to the scene in the 8300 block of Park Place Blvd. around 5:30 p.m.

They found a man, unresponsive in a crashed vehicle a few blocks away.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the 29-year-old to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

carjacking-suspect-drives-into-ditch.jpeg

The male shooter was not injured in the incident.

HPD says the shooter was sitting in his car when he was approached by another male, who initiated a physical altercation.

That's when the 21-year-old in the vehicle fired several shots and struck the 29-year-old. The shooter then exited his vehicle and called 911.

The wounded male got into the shooter's vehicle and drove away, before he crashed a few blocks away.

The case will be reviewed by a Harris County grand jury.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.