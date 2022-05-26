Carnival Cruise catches fire off coast of Grand Turk

article

A Carnival Cruise ship that departed from Florida earlier in the week, docked at Grand Turk, and has caught fire.

Images shared by Ricky Ruble showed part of the iconic "whale tail" funnel consumed in flames.

According to a Carnival Cruise statement, the fire was quickly extinguished and all guests and crews are safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Carnival Cruise released the following statement to WKMG:

"Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation. Carnival Freedom left Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise."