The 'spookiest' town in Florida is also the 'Psychic Capital of the World,' report says

While Halloween may be right around the corner, there are U.S. cities that boast mystic and spine-chilling vibes all year long. Nestled among these spine-tingling small-town destinations is a city in Florida that has earned its spot on a new list of the 10 spookiest small towns in the country.

"The United States has no shortage of spooky cities like Salem, Massachusetts and New Orleans, Louisiana," travel site Far & Wide said about its report. "But in the noise and chaos of cities, it's easy to escape anything that might make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. In small towns, on the other hand, there is often no way to avoid mystical energies that give you the creeps."

Cassadaga, a community in Volusia County just 8 miles southeast of DeLand, is ranked among the spookiest small towns in the U.S., according to Far & Wide. It's also the only entry from Florida.



Cassadaga Florida Spiritualist Camp town of psychics and mediums in Volusia County. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Here's why:

"Cassadaga was first founded as a spiritualist camp, attracting a community of psychics and mediums who claimed to communicate with spirits," Far & Wide said. "Over a century after its establishment, the town is still called the Psychic Capital of the World. Perhaps it's not that there are more ghosts than in any other place, but nowhere else will you have as many people who can tell you what they want."

UNITED STATES - APRIL 01: Medium City in Cassadaga, United States in April, 2004-The Wilkes family (mediums) and their daughter Emily at home. (Photo by Olivier CHOUCHANA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Expand

MORE HALLOWEEN NEWS : Spooky Halloween Houses to see around Central Florida

Cassadaga was established in 1894, according to the community's website. The spiritualist camp consists of about 55 acres and 55 homes.

"Those who reside here have chosen to live in a community of spiritual people where they can worship and work in harmony with their beliefs. Many of the Camp’s residents are mediums and healers who offer their services from their homes or apartments," Cassadaga's official website reads. "We, as Spiritualists, welcome you, no matter what your religion of origin is or where you are on your spiritual path: a believer, a skeptic, or simply curious."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ UNITED STATES - APRIL 01: Medium City in Cassadaga, United States in April, 2004-Table turning session at the Zanghi with their students and trainee mediums. (Photo by Olivier CHOUCHANA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Here's a look at the other spooky cities in the U.S. named on Far & Wide's list:

Estes Park, Colorado

Williamsburg, Virginia

Savannah, New York

Eufaula, Alabama

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Placerville, California

Volcano, Hawaii

St. Francisville, Louisiana

Aurora, Texas

Click here to read the full report.