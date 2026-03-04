St. Petersburg shooting injures teen, woman: Police

The Brief A teenager and a woman were injured during a shooting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. at 15th Avenue South and 11th Street South. One person has been taken into custody.



A teenager and a woman were injured during a shooting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. at 15th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

What we know:

Police arriving on the scene found a teenage boy and an adult woman with gunshot wounds.

READ: Popular Dover wedding venue Cross Creek Ranch permanently closes without warning

Both were taken to an area hospital, where the teen is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is in stable condition.

One person has been taken into custody.

Nearby schools were placed on temporary lockdown but have since reopened and are operating on a normal schedule.

What we don't know:

No details have been released about who was taken into custody.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.