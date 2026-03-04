St. Petersburg shooting injures teen, woman: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A teenager and a woman were injured during a shooting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. at 15th Avenue South and 11th Street South.
What we know:
Police arriving on the scene found a teenage boy and an adult woman with gunshot wounds.
READ: Popular Dover wedding venue Cross Creek Ranch permanently closes without warning
Both were taken to an area hospital, where the teen is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman is in stable condition.
One person has been taken into custody.
Nearby schools were placed on temporary lockdown but have since reopened and are operating on a normal schedule.
What we don't know:
No details have been released about who was taken into custody.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.