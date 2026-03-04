Seffner woman faces murder charge after altercation leaves man dead: HCSO
SEFFNER, Fla. - An arrest was made after an altercation left a man dead in Seffner over the weekend, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
On Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an altercation in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road, according to the sheriff's office.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from upper body trauma, HCSO said.
HCSO said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Dig deeper:
Natasha Nelson, 34, was arrested in connection with the homicide.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Nelson, of Seffner, faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
What's next:
Nelson made her first court appearance on Wednesday. The judge ordered Nelson be held without bond until a pretrial detention hearing on March 16 at 9 a.m.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the alleged murder or what evidence was tampered with.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.