Seffner woman faces murder charge after altercation leaves man dead: HCSO

The Brief Natasha Nelson, 34, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, in connection to a deadly altercation in Seffner early Sunday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a dispute on Black Dairy Road, where a man later died from upper body trauma, HCSO said. HCSO has not released additional details about what led to the deadly incident. A judge ordered Nelson be held without bond until a pretrial detention hearing on March 16.



An arrest was made after an altercation left a man dead in Seffner over the weekend, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

On Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an altercation in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from upper body trauma, HCSO said.

HCSO said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Natasha Nelson, 34, was arrested in connection with the homicide.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Nelson, of Seffner, faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

What's next:

Nelson made her first court appearance on Wednesday. The judge ordered Nelson be held without bond until a pretrial detention hearing on March 16 at 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the alleged murder or what evidence was tampered with.