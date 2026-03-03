Popular Dover wedding venue Cross Creek Ranch permanently closes without warning

The Brief Cross Creek Ranch, a popular wedding venue in Dover, has permanently closed without warning. Brides and families said they were notified by email and are now scrambling to find new venues, with some weddings just days away. The venue’s owners said they were unable to sustain the business and have not responded to requests for comment.



Cross Creek Ranch, a sprawling 17-acre wedding venue in Dover, notified customers this week it’s permanently closed without warning, leaving couples heartbroken and searching for answers.

What we know:

The sudden closure has sparked frustration and confusion, especially for those who said they were continuing to plan events at the ranch days before the shutdown notice was sent.

Cross Creek Ranch had been a sought-after wedding destination in the Tampa Bay area. For bride-to-be Gabrielle Kreiger, it felt like the perfect place to begin her next chapter.

"Just the dream was coming to fruition with everything," Kreiger said.

Everything from her gown to food and flowers was already arranged. Her wedding is scheduled for April. But, that changed when she opened an email Tuesday morning from the venue’s owners informing her that Cross Creek Ranch was shutting down immediately.

"I was just an emotional mess, crying all morning," she said.

In the letter, owners Bonnie and Sean McSharry wrote, "This decision was not made lightly. We explored every possible avenue to continue operations but ultimately were unable to sustain the business."

Kreiger said she was blindsided. She is set to leave for weeks of military training in just a few days and now faces the challenge of finding a new venue while coordinating guests traveling from across the country and overseas.

"How do I pay for a new venue? I have friends and family coming from out of state and some from out of country. A lot of our wedding party is military. So trying to take leave isn't just a simple process. Like this has been a year in the making," she said.

Kreiger said she is not being offered a refund.

"I paid $26,000. How am I gonna get that money back? It's heartbreaking," she said.

What they're saying:

Other families stopped by the venue on Monday looking for information. Thomas Buck’s daughter had a wedding planned at Cross Creek Ranch in 10 months.

"It breaks your heart to know that these young people, these daughters and sons, are gonna go through this," Buck said.

He said he is especially concerned for couples whose weddings are just days away.

"They're out of time, they're 12 days out, 15 days out. I don't know how someone can do that in good conscience," Buck said.

Meanwhile, Cross Creek Ranch’s website and social media accounts remain active. The business was still advertising on Facebook as recently as last week. Some couples said they were meeting with staff and vendors at the ranch this past weekend.

"We want somebody to be held accountable and to know why this is going on? Why didn't they say anything sooner?" one person affected said.

Brides and families describe the closure as devastating and overwhelming. Families said beyond the financial strain, the emotional toll has been significant as couples try to salvage what they call their dream weddings.

The other side:

FOX 13 visited the property seeking answers. The entrance gate was closed and locked. No one from ownership came out to speak. Calls, emails and text messages to the owners have gone unanswered.

In an email provided by one of the couples to FOX 13, the owners wrote:

"It is with profound sadness that we must share difficult news. Cross Creek Ranch has officially ceased operations and has closed permanently.

There are no words to adequately express how deeply sorry we are that this affects what should be one of the most meaningful and magical days of your life. We understand the significance of your wedding and the planning, anticipation, and emotion that surround it. We recognize that this news is incredibly upsetting, and you have every right to feel that way.

Due to circumstances beyond our control and significant changes within the industry, we are unable to host your wedding as planned. This decision was not made lightly. We explored every possible avenue to continue operations but ultimately were unable to sustain the business.

We strongly encourage you to contact your wedding insurance provider immediately to begin the claims process. You may provide them with this written notice as confirmation of closure.

If you require additional documentation for insurance purposes, please let us know and we will provide what we are able.

We are truly sorry but Cross Creek Ranch is unable to host your wedding now or in the future.

With sincere regret,

Bonnie and Sean McSharry

Cross Creek Ranch"

What's next:

Several wedding venues across the Tampa Bay area have begun reaching out to impacted couples, offering discounts and alternative spaces to host their ceremonies and receptions.

For now, families are searching for new venues while hoping for answers and accountability from Cross Creek Ranch.