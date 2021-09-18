CCSO investigating fatal shooting in Crystal River

One person is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning at the Loft Bar and Grill in Crystal River, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly after 2 a.m.

One person was airlifted to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The CCSO is investigating and believes, at this time, the shooting is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790, or to remain anonymous, call Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

