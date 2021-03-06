Celebrate ‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston on his 65th birthday with these free movies on Tubi

Bryan Cranston turns 65 on Sunday and what better way to celebrate the "Breaking Bad" star’s birthday than to watch free-to-stream films featuring the Hollywood icon?

Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies, has fans covered.

Cranston is best known for portraying Walter White in the hit show show "Breaking Bad," and as perhaps the goofy and loveable father, Hal, on Fox’s own "Malcolm in the Middle."

Cranston, who became a household name later in his acting career, is a California native. His parents were also active in the entertainment scene. His mother, Audrey Peggy, was a radio actress and his father, Joe Cranston, was also an actor and former amateur boxer, according to his IMDB biography.

THE 72ND EMMY® AWARDS - Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy® Awards" will broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images)BRYAN CRANSTON

He’s won several awards including four Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in "Breaking Bad" and, once he became a producer during the show’s fifth and sixth season, another two for Oustanding Drama series. He also has a Tony for Best Actor for his portrayal of Lyndon B. Johnson in the play "All the Way."

Here are the titles available on Tubi featuring Bryan Cranston:

The Infiltrator (2016) - Starring Bryan Cranston, John Leguizamo, Diane Kruger and Amy Ryan. "Bryan Cranston stars as a federal agent tasked with breaking into the trafficking network of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar."

Love Ranch (2010) - Starring Helen Mirren, Joe Pesci, Bryan Cranston, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Gina Gershon. "An older married couple runs a legal brothel in Nevada. Business headaches force them to hire extra help, but new complications arise."

Leave (2011) - Starring Bryan Cranston, Rick Gomez and Vinessa Shaw. "When a traumatized novelist isolates himself to heal and write, he meets an oddly familiar drifter with a secret that turns his world upside down."

Detachment (2011) - Starring Adrien Brody, Marcia Gay Harden, Christina Hendricks and Bryan Cranston. "A substitute teacher who shuns emotional connection bonds with a runaway teenager and becomes a role model for apathetic students at a public school."

Dead Space (1991) - Starring Bryan Cranston, Marc Singer, Laura Mae Tate and Lori Lively. "Intergalactic horror with desperate hope for a cure awaits the crew of a Saturn space station as a deadly virus begins to attack them one by one."

Last Chance (1999) - Starring Tim Thomerson, Robin Dearden, Bryan Cranston, Amy Hathaway and Annie Corley. "At the dilapidated Last Chance Cafe in the California desert, a woman living without a dream meets a man who lives by his. They could destroy what was, and discover what could be, depending on the choices they make when faced with their Last Chances."

Heroes Manufactured: Creators Unleashed (2020) - S1 E1: "Explore North America's Comic Cons, which connect fans to pop culture talent. Learn about the world of illustration, cosplay, toy marketing, and more."

