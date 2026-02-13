Undercover sting leads to arrest of Honduran national for luring minor: Auburndale police

article

The Brief Auburndale Police arrested 26-year-old Milton Reinierio Pena-Hernandez, a Honduran national in the U.S. illegally, after an undercover sting revealed he attempted to solicit a 14-year-old girl for sex. Despite stating he did not want "trouble" due to the victim’s age, Pena-Hernandez allegedly sent explicit materials and traveled to a meeting location on February 10. He now faces 10 enhanced felony charges and has been turned over to federal immigration authorities for further investigation into his legal status.



An undercover operation by the Auburndale Police Department ended with the arrest of a Bradenton man who detectives say traveled to Polk County intending to meet a 14-year-old girl for illegal sexual acts.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation and Special Enforcement Units began communicating with a man identifying himself as "Larry." That individual was later identified as Milton Pena-Hernandez.

The backstory:

Over the course of a week, detectives say Pena-Hernandez sent explicit messages and images to undercover officers, thinking that he was messaging the 14-year-old girl. He also allegedly offered $60 in exchange for sex acts.

Despite stating several times during the exchange that he "did not want trouble" due to the girl’s age, police say he still made plans to meet her in person.

On Tuesday, he drove to an undisclosed location to finalize the meeting, where he was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Following his arrest, Pena-Hernandez reportedly told investigators he is a Honduran national currently in the U.S. unlawfully.

Courtesy: Auburndale Police Department.

Because of his immigration status, officials say the 10 felony charges he is facing will be enhanced.

Pena-Hernandez was booked into the Polk County Jail and faces the following charges:

Transmission of harmful material to a minor

Attempted lewd battery

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure/entice a child

READ: 'Selling poison to our children': Grady Judd, AG Uthmeier detail takedown of fentanyl rings

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been notified, and a federal investigation into his status is ongoing.

The arrest of Pena-Hernandez happened on Feb. 10, a date ironically designated as "Safer Internet Day."

What they're saying:

"The Auburndale Police Department encourages parents and guardians to stay actively involved in their children's online activities," the department said in a statement.

Anyone who notices suspicious online behavior is urged to contact the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555.