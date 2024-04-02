Celebrating the ultimate hand-held food at 2nd annual Tampa Bay Empanada Festival

The empanada is one of the world’s most famous—and celebrated—street foods.

Whether you like empanadas savory or sweet, there will be something you’ll want to get your hands on at the 2nd annual Tampa Bay Empanada Festival on Saturday.

The event will be from noon to 7 p.m. at Tampa’s Perry Harvey Park—which is on Harrison Street just north of downtown Tampa.

Tickets are just $5 in advance or $7 on the day of the event.

