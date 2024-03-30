Fast-casual Cuban bakery and café in Tampa

One of the perks of living in Florida is having access to delicious, authentic Cuban food.

Cao Bakery Café serves breakfast all day long and everything is made fresh.

Customers can choose from old school Cuban dishes, Cuban American original sandwiches and Cuban coffee.

"We're really looking at it as a new Latin Starbucks. Everything is made fresh to order. We do have our own warehouse where we actually use all of our own recipes for all of our own items," shared Alan Urena, manager at Cao Bakery Café.

The restaurant is South Florida’s fastest-growing Cuban bakery chain and the Tampa location is the 15th in Florida.

Cao Bakery Café is located at 7616 West Hillsborough Avenue.

