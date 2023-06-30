Certain baby items getting permanent sales tax exemption in Florida

Florida’s permanent sales tax exemption on certain baby and toddler items, including strollers, cribs, diapers, and baby wipes, goes into effect Saturday, July 1.

It’s part of the largest tax relief plan in Florida's history that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last month, aimed at providing families with $2.7 billion in tax relief during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

RELATED: DeSantis signs $1.3 billion tax break package

"I'm thrilled with that. I really think it's going to make a big difference in the lives of families with young children as they're really struggling to make every penny count," Metropolitan Ministries Executive Vice President Christine Long said. "Those tax benefits will really come in handy."

The nonprofit, Metropolitan Ministries, distributes diapers to the community, as well as the 100 homeless families -- including 20-30 babies -- who stay with them.

Starting July 1, there will not be sales tax on diapers.

"Diapers are so expensive, and we have so many people who have little ones, and they need diapers," Long said.

The National Diaper Bank Network published a study two weeks ago and found 47% of families surveyed reported diaper need this year. In addition, 28% of those families said they’ve skipped meals so they could afford more diapers.

"The cost of diapers has gone out of this world, and babies need a lot of them. So that is one of the areas that really hurts families’ budgets," Long said.

RELATED: DeSantis proposes permanent tax breaks on diapers, pet medications, gas stoves in new Florida budget

Metropolitan Ministries receives diapers through a partnership with the Junior League of Tampa.

Through their Diaper Bank, the Junior League of Tampa has already distributed half a million diapers so far this year.

"Something that people aren't aware of is that diapers are not covered through WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) or any sort of food stamp program," Junior League of Tampa president Caroline Vostrejs said. "So it's definitely a gap in the system."

Some families are forced to skip meals so they are able to afford diapers.

In addition to supporting Metropolitan Ministries, the Junior League of Tampa also partners with the Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Champions for Children, Children’s Home Network, Dawning Family Services, Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services, Hillsborough Community College, Lutheran Family Services Florida, Mary Lee’s House, RCMA, REACHUP Inc, Redeeming Love Foster Closet, The Spring of Tampa Bay, and Voices for Children Tampa.

To donate to the Junior League of Tampa’s Diaper Bank, click here. They accept new packs of diapers or any clean diapers you already have at home.

"So if your child is going from a size two to size three diaper, you can drop off whatever's left in the package," Vostrejs said.

To donate to Metropolitan Ministries, click here.

Additionally, the governor’s tax relief package includes the following sales tax holidays for the 2023-2024 fiscal year: