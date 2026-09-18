Felon pulls gun on firefighters following Hernando County crash: HCSO

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The Brief Hernando County deputies arrested a convicted felon after he allegedly pointed a handgun at firefighters responding to a traffic crash. Emergency personnel said they were trying to treat the man when he pointed them at an intersection on Thursday. Authorities identified the driver as Daniel Thomas Hall Jr., who is being held without bond on multiple felony charges.



A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at firefighters who were attempting to provide him with medical help after a car crash on Thursday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Hernando County traffic crash

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to a crash at County Line Road and the Suncoast Parkway, where they found Hernando County Fire Rescue already assisting those involved.

According to deputies, when two firefighters approached one of the vehicles to assess the driver, he pointed a gun at them. Firefighters said they ordered the driver to put the gun down. He briefly complied, but then picked the gun back up and pointed it at them again.

HCSO stated deputies then approached the vehicle and ordered the driver to step out. He complied and was arrested. Deputies said they retrieved a handgun and ammunition from inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, the driver gave deputies false names and dates of birth before being identified as 40-year-old Daniel Thomas Hall Jr. A background check revealed Hall is a convicted felon following a 2003 burglary conviction in Pasco County.

Deputies determined Hall was at fault for causing the crash. He was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center with no bond on charges of aggravated assault on a firefighter/paramedic, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and providing a false name to law enforcement.

No injuries were reported among the firefighters, deputies, or the suspect.

Investigation into emergency response incident

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what caused the initial traffic crash or how many vehicles were involved. It remains unclear why Hall pulled a firearm on the first responders.