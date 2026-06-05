Charges dropped against St. Pete garbage truck driver in deadly alley crash, prosecutors say

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The Brief Prosecutors have dropped all criminal charges against St. Petersburg garbage truck driver Nathan Brown and officially closed the case. Brown was previously charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death after Candice Roberts, 49, was struck and killed while sleeping in a downtown alley on May 30. Court records show no additional charges are pending, and the State Attorney's Office is not moving forward with prosecution based on the available evidence.



The State Attorney's Office dropped all criminal charges against a St. Petersburg garbage truck driver who was previously jailed after a woman was hit and killed in a downtown alley.

Charges dropped, case closed

What we know:

Court records show the felony case against Nathan Brown, 51, has been closed and the charges have been dropped based on the evidence currently available.

The case was officially closed following a filing in Pinellas County court.

Garbage truck driver previously charged

The backstory:

Brown, a longtime city of St. Pete employee, was arrested following a crash that left a sleeping woman dead in an alleyway on the morning of May 30.

Investigators initially charged Brown with leaving the scene of a crash involving death after police said he drove away following the incident.

Brown was later released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Woman hit, killed in downtown alley

Dig deeper:

According to the original arrest affidavit, police said Brown was operating a garbage truck in an alley near 17 3rd St. N. in downtown St. Pete when the crash occurred.

Investigators said Candice Roberts, 49, who was believed to be homeless, was sleeping in the alley alongside other people when she was hit by the truck.

Police previously said Brown backed into the alley to service a dumpster and allegedly ran over Roberts before hitting her a second time as the truck moved forward.

Investigators also said that a bystander had warned the driver that people were sleeping in the area before the incident occurred.

Witnesses described the scene

People who were sleeping nearby told investigators they were awakened by the aftermath of the crash.

Police spent days gathering witness statements and seeking surveillance video from surrounding businesses as part of their investigation.

What's next:

No additional charges are pending at this time, and court records show the case has been formally closed.