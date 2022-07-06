Charter boat takes customers on journey from downtown to Egmont Key

There’s a brand-new charter boat docked at St. Petersburg’s pier that takes customers on a four-hour journey from downtown – to Egmont Key.

Captain John Kavanagh moved to St. Pete five years ago from New England with his wife and six children.

"You come from commercial fishing your whole life, now you get to go do this – It’s not even a job," Kavanagh told FOX 13 Wednesday.

They found their slice of paradise and decided to come up with a business model that shares it with others. "From the pier to paradise" Captain Kavanagh offers charters seven days a week on the vessel "The Pelican."

Fittingly named after St. Pete’s official bird, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. this vessel leaves St. Pete’s pier for Egmont Key. Kavanagh said of th four-hour round-trip journey, two hours of the trip are spent on the beach.

The ship can hold up to 49 passengers and features an indoor space for weather. There’s also a sunset cruise offered in the evenings. Prices start at $69 for adults and $49 for children.